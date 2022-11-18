Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Financial model estimates $733m state government liability to NSW Ports for scrapping Newcastle container terminal penalties

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
November 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow treasurer Daniel Mookhey wants the government to publish the secret deeds between the state and the Newcastle and Botany ports' private operators. Picture by AAP

The state government could have to pay NSW Ports more than $700 million in compensation over the next 40 years if Port of Newcastle goes ahead with a container terminal, according to modelling seen by the Newcastle Herald.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.