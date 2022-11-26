Newcastle Herald
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith stars with hat-trick as Newcastle Jets beat Western Sydney Wanderers 4-2 in round 2 of 2022-23 A-League Women at Scully Park, Tamworth on November 26

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
November 26 2022
American Sarah Griffith, pictured at Jets training this month, was outstanding against Western Sydney on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith has starred with a match treble as the Newcastle Jets downed Western Sydney Wanderers 4-2 in round two of A-League Women at Tamworth's Scully Park on Saturday afternoon.

