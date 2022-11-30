WEST Wallsend Americana songstress Piper Butcher unleashes her heaviest single to date today with the blistering Unconscious Mind.
Raw and soulful, the track is a dusty kick to the guts, complete with Butcher's most powerful vocal performance.
Butcher says it explores people who hold power over others and the consequences of our decisions.
"People crave freedom in their own lives, but sometimes the only person blocking that is themselves," Butcher said.
NEW Year's Eve at Maitland's beloved Grand Junction Hotel will feel more celebratory than usual with William Crighton secured to ring in the start of 2023.
Crighton is celebrating perhaps the biggest year of his career, after releasing his third record Water and Dust, touring nationally and internationally with Midnight Oil and then winning his maiden ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album.
NEWCASTLE garage-rock band Slow Cinema have joined the likes of The Church's Steve Kilbey, Devo and Died Pretty by signing with Australian label Golden Robot Records.
The label is owned by LA-based Aussie entrepreneur Mark Alexander-Erber who was described by the Sydney Morning Herald as a "tattooed motorcycle-riding entrepreneur."
