Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mitch Revs playful new artwork shines in The Long Road Home exhibition at his Hunter Street gallery

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
December 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Revs with artwork for his show, The Long Way Home, showing at his Hunter Street gallery on Saturday, December 3.

Newcastle artist Mitch "Revs" Resevsky has carved out a mighty reputation in the last eight years, drawing attention on the national stage for his colourful, energetic murals and commercial projects for major clients, and building a sizeable Newcastle fanbase with his iconic, cartoon-like characters and beach and harbour images of the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.