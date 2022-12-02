A HUNTER car bombing investigation is calling for public help to solve the Rutherford mystery from earlier this year.
Police and firefighters were called to Avery Street at Rutherford on October 27 about 8.30pm after reports of a loud explosion.
They arrived to find occupants of a property had tried to extinguish a small fire near the back of a Chrysler sedan parked outside.
Firefighters put out the blaze, and the car was taken for forensic examination.
Port Stephens-Hunter police established a crime scene before the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad stepped in, forming Strike Force Ucles.
Detectives believe a number of people involved have links to outlaw motorcycle groups, police said in a statement.
"As investigations continue, police have released images of the vehicle as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward," the statement said.
Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
