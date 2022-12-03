The Newcastle Jets have twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.
Lauren Allan found a 54th minute equaliser to Rylee Baisden's 42nd minute goal then substitute Ash Brodigan ensured the hosts would share the points when she scored in the 77th minute after Baisden had again found the back of the net in 58th.
The Jets had looked the more likely to score in the first half with some neat passing interplay in the final third without reward.
Their best chance came through Tessa Tamplin, who buried a shot from well outside the 18-yard box in the 33rd minute that was parried away by Glory goalkeeper Sarah Willacy.
Baisden broke the game open with Perth's first real chance of the match when she finished with a leaping volley at the back post after Cyera Hintzen had beaten Tamplin on the left and crossed into the box.
The Jets trailed 1-0 at the break but came out of the sheds firing and were rewarded through Allan's pure desperation.
Sarah Griffith played the ball long. Perth centre-back Isabella Wallhead got a touch on the ball but was outmuscled by Allan for the scraps and the Jets striker chipped Willacy into an open net to the delight of the 1230 Newcastle fans.
But it took just four minutes for Perth to regain the lead, this time with a quickly taken free kick from just inside the Jets half.
The Jets were still getting into position when the ball was played down the left to Wallhead, who had plenty of space and time to cross into the box for Baisden to complete a match brace with a glancing header.
Brodigan's goal came in similar fashion to Allan. Sophie Stapleford played a long ball, which was headed down by Glory defender Elizabeth Anton. Brodigan beat Anton to the loose ball then finished into the bottom right corner at a tight angle with Willacy advancing.
The draw left Newcastle in fifth place on four points after three outings and came after they had lost their season-opening match 2-1 to Brisbane then beaten Western Sydney Wanderers 4-2 in round two.
They next face unbeaten Melbourne City in the first of two games on the road.
Also on Saturday, City defeated Brisbane 3-0 at Casey Fields and Sydney downed Wanderers 1-0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
