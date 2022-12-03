Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets draw 2-2 with Perth Glory in A-League Women round 3 at No.2 Sportsground on December 3, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated December 3 2022 - 6:01pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jets celebrate a goal in their 2-2 draw with Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets have twice come from behind to draw 2-2 with Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.