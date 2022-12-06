A WOMAN will face court on Tuesday charged in relation to the alleged murder of Stockton man Graham Cameron last year.
About 7.45am Tuesday homicide squad detectives and officers attached to the Newcastle City police district executed a search warrant at a home on Stone Street, Stockton.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was taken to Newcastle police station where she was charged with conceal serious indictable offence.
The charge is in relation to an incident on Monday July 26 last year where emergency services were called to Fullerton Street at Stockton, following reports of a unit fire.
On arrival, officers from Fire and Rescue NSW found the premises well alight. They managed to extinguish the 'deliberately lit' blaze a short time later.
In a search of the premises, the body of a man was discovered.
He was identified as the unit's resident and sole occupant, Graham Cameron.
While the cause of the fire was initially the focus of the investigation, the post mortem of Mr Cameron's body confirmed to police that he had been murdered prior to the blaze and a homicide investigation was launched.
A man, also aged 23, remains in custody charged with Mr Cameron's murder.
The woman has been refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court on Tuesday.
Investigations under Strike Force Childowla continue.
Mr Cameron kept to himself according to neighbours and was never without his dog Izzy, who was uninjured in the fire. He could often be seen around Stockton walking or riding his pushbike with Izzy, or taking her for a swim.
He was remembered as a larrikin who loved a few beers, the song Gangsta's Paradise.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.