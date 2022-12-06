Newcastle Herald
A woman has been arrested in relation to the investigation of the alleged murder of Graham Cameron at Fullerton Street in Stockton

Updated December 6 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 2:52pm
Police on-site at the Fullerton Street unit in 2021. Picture: Simone De Peak

A WOMAN will face court on Tuesday charged in relation to the alleged murder of Stockton man Graham Cameron last year.

