Wide support for National Transition Authority

Energy companies and unions have expressed broad support for a Greens' proposal to establish a national transition authority to manage the energy switch.
Under the plan the National Energy Transition Authority board would be composed of experts in energy, workplace planning and engineering, along with worker representatives, and will be responsible for developing strategic plans to manage the energy transition.
NETA would draw on a $2.8 billion Diversifying Coal Communities Fund over 10 years and approve and support transition projects across Australia.
The Senate Standing Committee on Economics received 29 submissions regarding the Greens' National Energy Transition Authority bill.
Snowy Hydro, which is building the Hunter Power Project, said it supported the authority's core functions.
"Achieving net zero presents many economic opportunities for Australia but local communities should not be left behind. Snowy Hydro considers that ensuring appropriate support is provided to affected communities and workers is essential to securing a just transition," its submission said.
It added the Hunter Power Project would support up to 600 direct jobs at peak construction and 1,200 indirect jobs across NSW .
It argued that a proactive and strategic approach was needed to ensure positive outcomes for those affected by coal plan closures while, at the same time, capitalising on new opportunities.
"In addition to investment, Snowy believes providing workers with access to job retraining services is crucial to ensuring the positive impact of economic diversification policies on impacted workers and providing both near-term and long-term solutions to coal closures."
AGL said plans to transition workforces at coal fired power stations needed to be site specific and managed with local partnerships.
"AGL's approach is to treat people fairly and respectfully, working closely with any impacted employees to explore opportunities for career transition," the submission said.
"This may include transition to retirement, re-training, re-skilling and alternative career pathway opportunities. We will work constructively to consult with employees and their representatives to keep them informed and updated as we progress through the energy transition."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
