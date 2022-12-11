Newcastle Herald
Hunter Business Lions Club provides $40,000 dog for hearing-impaired woman Margaret Watt

By Damon Cronshaw
December 12 2022 - 9:30am
Margaret Watt with her new dog Kalli, who helps her maintain independence. Picture by Jamie Gilmore - Little Green Frog

Newcastle's Margaret Watt has a new dog named Kalli to help with her hearing impairment thanks to Hunter Business Lions Club.

