Newcastle's Margaret Watt has a new dog named Kalli to help with her hearing impairment thanks to Hunter Business Lions Club.
Kalli will give Margaret independence, security and confidence. She replaces her previous and much loved hearing dog, who passed away.
Hunter Business Lions Club president Jenny Barrie said the gift of Kalli, whose training costs were close to $40,000, was made possible thanks to "the generosity of the local community in supporting Lions' work through donations".
"One in six Australians are suffering from some form of hearing loss and unfortunately this number is on the rise, which is why Lions hearing dogs are such an important cause to support," Jenny said.
Each year Australian Lions Hearing Dogs train and provide 25 to 30 assistance dogs around the country.
Aussie Ark planted 5200 trees in a month at its Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Project co-ordinator and Aussie Ark ranger Rory Francis said the effort included 920 native trees being planted in a single day.
"This effort turned a bog into a brand new alpine wetland," Rory said.
Aussie Ark consulted expert horticulturalists in the planning stages and AGL volunteers helped with the planting.
The aim of the revegetation project in the 400-hectare sanctuary was to "re-establish a diverse midstory that offers essential ecosystem functions".
"We have identified three main sites which require different plant species," Rory said. "We have higher elevation ridgeline sites that suit banksias, acacias and eucalypts. Then we have river sites that suit ferns. And finally we have 'smilax' sites suited for vines, which help with biodiversity and erosion control."
Aussie Ark pinpointed 11 sites to revegetate. Each one received more than 600 new plants, consisting of a mix of 16 species of trees, shrubs and grasses.
The strategy aims to provide year-round flowers, food and shelter for the animals living in the sanctuary.
"This will provide a more resilient ecosystem, which will dramatically increase carrying-capacity and animal welfare. A richer, more diverse midstory attracts more birds and increases the presence of insects. And insects are a major part of the diet for species such as our eastern quolls," Rory said.
There are only 14 alpine wetlands in the Barrington Tops National Park.
"Every one has been degraded by the effects of feral horses and other destructive feral species," Rory said.
The sanctuary's feral-proof fencing will ensure revegetated wetlands within it are "protected forever".
"It's never going to be degraded. And that's huge. That's got value just within itself," he said.
Aussie Ark aims to plant 100,000 new trees across its reserves.
