While producing videos to donate as historical records of Newcastle's Victoria Theatre, Out of the Square founder Marty Adnum unearthed a gem that produced a magical family moment.
During that process Richard and Don Owens told the story of their mum Madge Owens, also known as "Little Madge Bennett", performing at the theatre as a 7-year-old back in 1918.
"Madge is pictured on the left in 1992 in a Newcastle Herald article, holding a very dear-to-the-family framed poster of her at that time," Marty said.
"That poster then went missing for quite a few years."
While chatting to Marty, Don raised his concern at the loss. Marty then by chance spoke to Leonie Wallace, Civic Theatre manager.
They randomly worked out that the framed poster had been stored at the Civic for some time.
"End result, Don is reunited with a very special piece of family history. How wonderful are Newcastle connections," Marty said.
This time of year, kids are wondering whether they've been naughty or nice and whether they'll get the Christmas presents they desire.
Of course, being naughty or nice at school is a big deal. Naughty kids can cause a whole lot of drama for other kids and their families.
Being the Minister for Education would be no easy task. Sarah Mitchell has quite a job on her hands. She brought in a new policy to reduce suspensions for disadvantaged kids and we hear it's been quite a talking point when kids cause havoc.
We read that researchers say punishing disadvantaged kids with suspensions doesn't work. But the parents of kids who've been bullied and assaulted at school don't necessarily see it that way.
So we imagine the minister must have taken a lot of joy from running a Christmas card competition.
Year 6 student Edie Clarke, of Merewether Public School, was chosen as the winner for her drawing of "joyful Santa bursting out of a stack of presents".
The design will be printed on the minister's Christmas cards. Edie will receive a framed copy of her artwork and a package of books and stationery.
"Edie's drawing is bright and joyful and encapsulates that fun spirit of Christmas in a way that I know will bring a smile to the faces of everyone who receives a card, especially after the tough year we've had," the minister said.
The minister said the creative and inspiring drawings brought to life from kids' imaginations is one of her "highlights of the school year".
"Christmas is such an exciting time for children and I know a lot of young people in NSW will be getting very excited for Santa to visit them next week," she said.
As long as they've been nice and not naughty, that is.
