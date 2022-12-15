Newcastle Herald
Poster of Little Madge Bennett found at Newcastle's Victoria Theatre, as Out of the Square's Marty Adnum makes a connection

By Damon Cronshaw
December 16 2022 - 9:00am
Madge Owens (left), also known as Little Madge Bennett, and Civic Theatre manager Leonie Wallace with Madge's son Don Owens.

While producing videos to donate as historical records of Newcastle's Victoria Theatre, Out of the Square founder Marty Adnum unearthed a gem that produced a magical family moment.

