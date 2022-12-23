Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Lawson Rankin reflects on three years of rehabilitation and recovery after Bali scooter crash

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lawson Rankin spars with his brother Nelson at home in Redhead. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

LAWSON Rankin finishes a set of core strength exercises on the floor of his Redhead home, stretches, and refills a glass with filtered water before taking a seat on a balcony overlooking the beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.