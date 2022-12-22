OPPOSITION Planning Minister Paul Scully has hit out at the NSW government demanding to know why it is not doing more to ensure sand gets back on Stockton beach.
Mr Scully was responding to a Newcastle Herald article this week that revealed there is a stand-off between City of Newcastle and the state over a $6.2 million project to move 300,000 cubic metres of sand from Newcastle harbour to Stockton.
The NSW government applied for a federal government grant and was awarded $4.7 million, City of Newcastle will contribute $1.5 million.
But the project has stalled with no management, despite the state's Hunter Central Coast Development Corporation (HCCDC) being listed as the project manager on the grant application.
"I am staggered that the NSW Government is unable to deliver on a grant that it applied for and secured," Mr Scully said.
"It's simply not good enough and the responsible minister should sort out the problem as a matter of urgency."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said there was a clear way forward.
"The Stockton community should not have to wait for an election to see action, but if it takes a Labor state government to make sure HCCDC do their jobs as outlined in this grant application then that is what we will do," he said.
"I am just as frustrated as the community with the constant delays and buck-passing. The way forward is there, everyone just needs to do their job."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.