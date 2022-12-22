Newcastle Herald
Opposition planning minister Paul Scully says lack of action on Stockton sand plan 'not good enough'

Donna Page
By Donna Page
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Stockton beach

OPPOSITION Planning Minister Paul Scully has hit out at the NSW government demanding to know why it is not doing more to ensure sand gets back on Stockton beach.

