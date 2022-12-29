Jets defender Taren King expects all-time leading scorer Tara Andrews to be back in action when Newcastle look to turn around their season against high-flying Adelaide on Saturday.
The ninth-placed Jets, on four points, host the fourth-placed Reds (12 points) at No.2 Sportsground and are aiming to snap a three-game losing streak in A-League Women.
Andrews is likely to return to the match-day squad after she was a last-minute withdrawal from their 2-0 loss to Brisbane last week due to illness.
"Tara is back and looking good, so positive signs" King said ahead of training on Thursday.
"We missed her presence and she definitely has one, just her strength and her stature and being able to hold the ball up really helps us as a team, so it's good to have her back."
However, attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew is doubtful after hurting her back and hip in a heavy collision with Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff.
The 24-year-old American had to be stretchered from the field in obvious pain, clutching the "green whistle" for relief. Scans have since come back all clear but Agnew had not trained as of Thursday afternoon.
"She's walking so that's good," King said.
"She's got a bit of a sore hip and back and not entirely sure how long she'll be out but positive signs."
