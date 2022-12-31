Bravo darlings! Take a bow for a year well-played

How was your 2022?
Did you do that thing?
Fix that thing?
Give that person a piece of your mind? Give that other person a piece of your heart?
Did you buy that thing you've always wanted? Did you finally find the courage to discard what you didn't need?
With 2023 about to arrive with the usual froth and bubble, can you truly say that you are done with the old year?
I don't know about you, but I'm exhausted. This time of year does that to me.
It's not because of my pursuit of the perfect present, or required attendance at social drinks. It's not even that the price of groceries is beyond stupid. Actually, the latter has almost brought on a full tantrum from me in the supermarket aisle. I managed to calm myself with the promise of a "half-priced" bag of chocolate bullets (half-price is now code for "the full price that it was a few weeks ago").
My exhaustion comes from goading myself that I haven't changed a thing in my life . . . again.
It's an account I trot out every year. I say "account", because it's not entirely true.
For some reason, this year, I'm not buying it. After reading between the lines, I can confirm there are huge holes in my story.
In fact, the claims I've made about myself are quite deceptive.
Like all great theatre, the crucial action happens backstage. Often, my main stage looks bare. But it never is.
When I look behind the scenes of my year, as only I can, it's amazing.
I see how I got here. How I got there.
How I worked out how to do that.
How I stumbled. How I managed to get up. All without anyone noticing.
I'm not going to trumpet my achievements as, to be honest, they would probably bore you. They are not show-stopping feats that make others gasp and erupt in applause.
But they are steps that have brought me to this place. Right here, right now.
It's a fabulous place. My year-long trip has been intriguing and immensely satisfying.
I can only imagine what scenes are yet to be written. What twists, turns, thrills and spills are in the wings. To loosely quote Dr Seuss, "Oh, the places I will go".
So, today I'm centrestage. I'm enjoying the spotlight for just a moment. Will you join me? I think you've deserved it.
As for 2023?
It's showtime!
