UK duo Everything But The Girl will release their first new album, Fuse, in 24 years in April.
The duo of Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt enjoyed global success in the '80s and '90s with their original blend of jazz, soul, pop and electronica and scored an Australian No.2 single with Missing in 1995.
Despite being a romantic couple and marrying in 2009, Thorn and Watt haven't worked professionally together since the release of their 10th album Temperamental in 1999.
Over the past two decades Watt has worked as a producer and DJ, while Thorn released four solo albums, a movie soundtrack and wrote four non-fiction books.
However during the English summer of 2021 the couple starting writing together at home, but without the intention of relaunching Everything But The Girl.
"Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our minds when we started in March 2021," Thorn said.
"Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention."
This week Everything But The Girl released the first new single Nothing Left To Lose. The album Fuse will follow on April 21.
ONCE upon a time Hunter Valley country star Travis Collins was considered the bridesmaid of the Golden Guitars.
He'd had four albums nominated at the Tamworth Country Music Festival's night of nights, but had always walked away empty handed. That was until the drought-breaking 2017 awards where he won three awards for Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.
Since then Collins has won a further five to become one of the regular faces at the winner's podium.
This year Collins will be an even bigger fixture at the Golden Guitars as the ceremony's host. He will also perform at the awards on January 21 alongside Casey Barnes, Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, Amber Lawrence, Lyn Bowtell, James Johnston and more.
