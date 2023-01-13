Pack the grits

Funny how those who aren't doing the lifting encourage those who are to lift their attitude as well, once obstructive behaviour is detected. Still, no one to blame but yourself if things don't fit in the car first time, even though it always feels so much better blaming someone else. Just have to unpack the car and try again. Ideally in blazing hot morning sun, so you really test your zen limits. Because obviously the blazing hot sun has already affected your zen judgement about what fit where in a boot.