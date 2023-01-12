Newcastle Herald
Saylor & The Flavor to headline return of monthly all-ages gigs at Adamstown Arts

By Josh Leeson
Updated January 13 2023 - 10:14am, first published 10:11am
Saylor & The Flavor frontman Saylor McVernon. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE'S all-ages music scene finally awakes from its COVID-induced slumber this weekend and it's just the beginning.

