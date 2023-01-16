Labor has ruled out imposing a levy on coal exports in order to raise funds for the repair and maintenance of Stockton Beach.
He promised to unveil the party's plans for the repair and long-term maintenance of the beach during the election campaign.
A spokesman for Mr Minns told the Newcastle Herald that the party was still finalising its policy but ruled out imposing a levy on coal exports.
Greens Upper House MP Sue Higginson last week argued that a levy would be a fair way to compensate the community for the impact of Stockton breakwall on erosion along the southern end of the beach.
"We know the state government has to step up on this issue but we also know the very important infrastructure around the port is one of the major contributors to this situation," Ms Higginson said.
"There is an enormous amount of money being made from the export of coal through this port.
"Levies are an effective and accepted way of paying for public infrastructure.
"The money (to restore the beach) should come from where the harm has been caused."
Acting chief executive Simon Byrnes said port would be happy to resume the practice if given approval by the state.
The Department of Regional NSW, Department of Planning and Environment, Deputy Premier Paul Toole's office and Planning Minister Anthony Roberts' office did not answer about whether the port would be granted permission to continue the sand nourishment works.
Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing regarding who should be responsible for undertaking a proposed offshore dredging program that would provide sand to renourish the beach.
City of Newcastle is lobbying the government to take on the work.
Recent sand surveys in Stockton Bight confirmed previous research that showed there is more than enough sand to sustain an ongoing beach renourishment program.
However, questions remain over how the project should be funded.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
