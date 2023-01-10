Newcastle Herald
Greens say a levy will be placed on the export of each tonne of coal to fund the restoration and maintenance of Stockton Beach

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated January 10 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:58pm
Newcastle Greens candidate John MacKenzie and Greens Upper House MP Sue Higginson at Stockton Beach. Picture: Simone DePeak.

The Port of Newcastle and the coal industry would be required to contribute to an environmental levy that would pay for the restoration and maintenance of Stockton Beach if the Greens hold the balance of power following the March state election.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

