Sunnyboys reflect on the second coming that shone brighter than expected

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
January 19 2023 - 12:30pm
From left, Richard Burgman, Jeremy Oxley, Bil Bilson and Peter Oxley are preparing to farewell Sunnyboys after an unexpected second coming. Picture supplied

MOST rock bands never get a second chance.

