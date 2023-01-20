English county duo Michael Hogan and Grant Stewart are set to play against each other on home turf this weekend before teaming up at Kent later this year.
Hogan and Stewart are both in Australia at the moment between professional commitments, enjoying cameos at Newcastle clubs Merewether and University respectively.
The Lions and Sea Dragons are drawn to meet at Kahibah Oval on Sunday (1:30pm) as part of the T20 Summer Bash.
Fast-bowler Hogan, who turns 42 in May, has delayed retirement to join Kent after a decade at Glamorgan.
All-rounder Stewart, who turns 29 next month, continues at the Spitfires after debuting in 2017.
Title holders Charlestown (Magpies) and Toronto (Kookaburras) meet in Sunday's earlier game at Kahibah Oval (10am).
Hamwicks (Pumas) and Stockton (Seagulls) clash at Passmore Oval (10am).
Hunter (Thoroughbreds), Suburban Districts (Rebels) and Maitland (Flood) all have double headers.
Thoroughbreds take on Cardiff-Boolaroo (Black Roses) and Wallsend (Tigers) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Rebels host Wests (Rosellas) and Belmont (Whips) at King Park.
Flood, last season's runner-up, welcome City (Sabres) and Waratah-Mayfield (Waratahs) to Lorn Park.
Meanwhile, the Bush Breakers lost Friday's Australian Country Championships final against SA in a super over at Phillip Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
