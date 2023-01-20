Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Merewether's Michael Hogan and University's Grant Stewart set for T20 Summer Bash clash before joining forces at Kent

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hogan playing with Merewether on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

English county duo Michael Hogan and Grant Stewart are set to play against each other on home turf this weekend before teaming up at Kent later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.