A TEENAGER accused of glassing a 16-year-old in at Dudley earlier this month has breached his bail again - and been granted bail again.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was on bail at the time of the alleged offence, and granted conditional bail earlier this month after his arrest.
He faced Broadmeadow Children's Court on Thursday, where it was found he had breached his bail again, but his bail was continued.
The alleged attack took place in the early hours of New Year's Day, where police claim the teenager was hit in the head with a glass bottle about 12:10am at Ocean Street, Dudley.
Three boys were arrested in relation to the matter - two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old - charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company and reckless wounding in company.
The 17-year-old who faced court this week is charged with reckless grievous bodily harm in company; reckless wounding in company and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He has not entered any pleas and returns to court in February.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.