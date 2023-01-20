Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dudley glassing: 17-year-old boy accused of glassing 16-year-old at Dudley granted bail at Broadmeadow Children's Court

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 17-year-old faced Broadmeadow Children's Court on Thursday. Picture from Google Maps

A TEENAGER accused of glassing a 16-year-old in at Dudley earlier this month has breached his bail again - and been granted bail again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.