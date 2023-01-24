Newcastle Greyhounds \Racing Club facing change

Newcastle Greyhounds director Garry Kedwell said The Gardens-based racing club will become "basically a social club" under a change to be presented to members at an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday night.
But Kedwell believes Greyhound Racing NSW's permanent takeover of racing at the Birmingham Gardens track should ensure continued smooth operations.
The Newcastle Greyhounds Racing Club (NGRC) has called the EGM at the track to inform members of the changes and for them to discuss the group's future.
GRNSW's Mike Brady has been managing the track's operations for 10 months, following about four months of an external administrator running and reviewing the club.
That came after a tough period for NGRC in which now former director James Herington stepped in to lead the way following the exit of long-time administrator Vicki McIntosh.
GRNSW, which became owner of The Gardens facility after the demise of the National Coursing Association in 2013, has informed NGRC's two directors that it intends to keep Brady in place and effectively take race operations away from the club full-time.
However, GRNSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett told the Newcastle Herald last week that he hoped to still have a club or other consultation group to represent local participants.
Kedwell, a local trainer who has been a NGRC director for about two years, said some participants were wary of the change but GRNSW "seem very genuine" with their plan.
"A few people have had their concerns, that they just want to come in and take over and close us down, but they don't want to do that," Kedwell said. "They want to keep racing, they just want to shore it up, that's all."
He said Brady and his team had "done a good job" and GRNSW had "basically been running the place anyway" in recent months. He said NGRC directors "just sign off on the financial side of it and bring up any concerns that have come from members". He believed little would change.
"People have been asking what's going on and I've told them that GRNSW basically want to take over the show, and really that's what they've been doing for the past six months or so, and it's been OK with the money side of it and budgets," he said.
"I suppose that will finish, and GRNSW will do that side of it, that's if this all goes through. We'll see what happens at the meeting.
"We had a productive meeting with Wayne. It wasn't a confrontation, it went well, so hopefully this meeting on Wednesday will go the same way because confrontation gets you nowhere."
Kedwell believed the club's role would change but he hoped it would remain strong and secure more volunteers.
"I think if we got people to put their hands up, we would still be racing under GRNSW," he said. "I think they will take over the day-to-day racing and we would be basically a social club underneath them."
He said GRNSW told him they had no designs on the club's funds.
"We are a well-financed club, probably one of the best in the state, so it's not an issue with money," Kedwell said.
"They have indicated they don't want to come in and grab the money. They have their own money to develop the operations."
He said GRNSW would pay NGRC for its share of the assets at The Gardens, which include tractors and semaphore boards.
Kedwell said the NGRC would have a solicitor at the meeting. GRNSW representatives will also attend.
"My main thing is we're racing Friday and Saturday and we carry on," he said.
Kedwell was also keen to recognise the efforts of Herington before the administration period. He said Herington stepped away because of a conflict of interest with his online betting operation and the club's major sponsor.
"James did a terrific job when Vicki left and the club was left up in the air," he said.
"Some directors quit at the same time and James came in and did a terrific job.
"We would have had to stop racing without him. It was a very hard period during the pandemic."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
