Call for artists as gallery construction tender opens

A tender for construction of the expanded Newcastle Art Gallery has opened to four shortlisted contractors.
City of Newcastle announced the tender opening for the $40 million project on Tuesday while appealing for artists to be a part of the construction process.
The gallery will commission four new works of art to be displayed on the hoarding around the site during construction, which is on track to begin mid-year.
"It's wonderful to kick off the new year with two important milestones for this much-anticipated project continuing on time towards the planned completion of our reimagined Newcastle Art Gallery at the end of 2024," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"The expansion will provide greater access to our nationally significant collection and a wider range of prominent exhibitions.
"Given the site's prominent location in the heart of our city, the construction hoarding project offers a unique opportunity for established or emerging artists to reach new audiences while also improving the external view of the work zone."
Local and national artists and collectives in all mediums are invited to apply, with the chosen works to be digitally reproduced for display.
For details visit nag.org.au
The gallery expansion project is supported by $10 million from the NSW and federal governments and $10.5 million from the Newcastle Art Gallery Foundation through the Valerie and John Ryan bequest, Margaret Olley Trust, and fundraising.
A further $2.5 million is being sought through the foundation's public fundraising campaign.
