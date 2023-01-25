Two arrested after dramatic chase through Honeysuckle

A dramatic foot chase on Honeysuckle Drive ended in police arresting two men on the street outside the Lume apartment building on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers from the Organised Crime Squad attached to NSW Police assisted members of the Australian Federal Police to apprehend two men, a spokesperson said in a statement, as part of an ongoing joint investigation between the two agencies.
The men were taken into custody, where they remained while inquiries continued, the AFP said when contacted for comment.
Neither NSW Police nor the AFP would elaborate further on the cause of the action.
Photos captured as the operation unfolded reveal police apprehending two men of caucasian appearance - one shirtless and without shoes - before they were handcuffed and taken from the scene.
An AFP spokesperson said further details on the cause of the arrests would be revealed "at an appropriate time".
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.