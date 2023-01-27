Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NSW government gives 16 clean energy projects til February 10 to finalise their bids in Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap program

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW government is looking closely at bidders in the first round of a decade long financial assistance program to provide new generation and storage capacity - including grid-scale batteries - to replace the state's fleet of coal-fired power stations. Picture from Victorian government

SIXTEEN clean energy projects have been shortlisted by the National Electricity Market regulator as it works to finalise the first tender conducted under its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, which includes the Hunter and Central Coast regions as a renewable energy zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.