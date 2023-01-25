CHANGING social values are threatening to put an end to the current version of our national day.
For many Australians, the importance of Australia Day lies simply in its status as a public holiday. A day off work that marks the end of the Christmas and New Year period, and for children, the imminent resumption of the school year.
But beyond the "Invasion Day" controversy, Australia Day is also a day for the bestowing of various honours, including last night's Australian of the Year awards and the national honours list, announced today.
It's also a popular time for those born elsewhere to cement their attachment to Australia in citizenship ceremonies.
Whatever happens with the public holiday, we will continue to welcome new citizens, and to recognise the achievements of those who excel in their particular fields, and who make significant contributions to their respective communities.
Our present Australian honours system was introduced in 1975 by the Whitlam Labor government as a more egalitarian replacement for an imperial honours system seen as anachronistically class-bound.
Our egalitarian mindset means this nation has long had an ambivalent attitude towards official recognition in honours lists.
Historically, most of the gongs went to men in business and politics, but recent years have seen a stronger emphasis on genuine community service, and an effort to include more women, and more people from culturally diverse backgrounds.
Some of this year's Hunter recipients - radio personality Tanya Wilks (Order of Australia Medal) and husband-and-wife lifesaving administrators Henry and Rhonda Scruton (an Emergency Services Medal for him and an OAM for her) - have high profiles in the community.
Others, though, may not be otherwise known outside of their particular fields.
This is how it should be, if official honours are to truly recognise selfless giving.
Bob Morgan, appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for his services to the Indigenous community, is one such person. It's a sign of Australia's invaluable freedoms that Professor Morgan is able to accept his award while standing on his principles to question the legitimacy of Australia Day.
We are not a perfect country.
But we should never forget we have much to be thankful for, and many Australians whose achievements deserve celebrating.
