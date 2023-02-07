Punk rock icon, author, radio host, actor and Grammy winner Henry Rollins is bringing his Good To See You tour to Newcastle's City Hall in June.
Armed with a microphone, he will perform in "spoken word" mode, faithfully recounting the events of his life in true Rollins fashion.
And, as always, he's got some great stories to tell.
Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist, as frontman for both Rollins Band and Black Flag, and as a solitary traveller with an insatiable curiosity, favouring road-less-travelled destinations in places such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Siberia, North Korea, South Sudan and Iran.
He's also the author of more than 30 books, including Black Coffee Blues, Get in the Van, Solipsist, Roomanitarian, Broken Summers and his latest works Sic and Stay Fantastic!! Vol 3.
Lisa Rockman caught up with Rollins last week. Read all about it in tomorrow's Newcastle Herald.
IN THE NEWS:
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.