Homes of the Hunter | Hamilton North garden a winner from every angle

For Berry, who spends at least an hour or two a day working on his garden, it is a place of great joy and serenity. He points to a cosy white cane chair overlooking the back garden when I ask him his favourite spot. "I sit there of a morning. Like today, at a quarter past six, just as it was light, with Benji having my morning coffee and probably will before I cook my dinner this afternoon with a glass of wine."