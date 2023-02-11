Newcastle Herald
Homes of the Hunter | Hamilton North garden a winner from every angle

By Lisa Cugnetto
February 12 2023 - 6:00am
Tucked away down a quiet street in Hamilton North is the lovely, leafy garden of Alan Berry. An oasis of green and a labour of love for Berry, it took out the "Best Garden under 2000sqm" category in last year's Newcastle Garden Awards.

