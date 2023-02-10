STOCKTON captain Nick Foster has his sights set on early wickets at Townson Oval on Saturday as the reigning champions look to defend 157 and avoid back-to-back losses.
Foster was pleased on day one with both a disciplined bowling session, restricting Merewether to 3-39 in reply, and making a competitive total in "pretty tough" batting conditions.
He also feels victory in round 11 would be enough for Stockton to cement a spot in next month's semis and vie for another Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) title.
"If we can get two or three wickets in the first hour then we're right amongst it," Foster said.
"One more win out of our last three and we should be right for the semis, that's aim number one."
Third-ranked Stockton, within striking distance of the top two sides and seven points clear of fourth, have lost two of their last three appearances following six straight wins to start their campaign.
The Seagulls beat City just after the Christmas break, either side of defeats to Cardiff-Boolaroo and University.
Most recently against the Students and currently Merewether, Stockton have faced English county players Grant Stewart (2-11, 57) and Michael Hogan (5-26).
The Kent pair have been playing for their respective Newcastle clubs while at home in between professional commitments.
"I don't mind that, you want to be playing against the best players," Foster said.
Stockton, who lost the toss and were sent into bat, found themselves in trouble at 3-20 and 7-79 before a 68-run stand between Sam Jenkinson (24) and Andrew Nicolai (49 not out). Earlier, Adrian Chad made 33.
"They played well and if it wasn't for them we could've been in trouble. On another day it could've been a really low score," Foster said.
"In saying that, I thought we did alright to get what we did. It was hard work and pretty tough conditions."
Foster described Stockton's bowling efforts as "disciplined", with half of the 30 overs they delivered being maidens.
Merewether, in pursuit of 119 runs with seven wickets in hand, have Jordi Van Kemenade (1) and captain Josh Geary (0) at the crease.
Lions trio Dave Celep (8), Luke Hitchcock (3) and Chad Mayo (22) are already back in the pavilion while Ben Egan and Tom McDevitt aren't part of the XI.
Merewether sit equal fifth on the NDCA table, eight points shy of fourth.
Elsewhere on day two, nearby at Passmore Oval the match between Hamilton-Wickham (124) and University (7-109) is evenly poised with either three wickets or 16 runs required for first-innings points.
Second-placed Wests (1-86) will resume on top against Toronto (156) at Harker Oval, needing 71 extra runs with nine wickets to spare.
Ladder-leaders Wallsend (258) meet Belmont (2-16) at Cahill Oval after making early inroads last weekend, courtesy of two scalps for NSW Country representative Pat Magann.
City (311) host Charlestown (1-14) at No.1 Sportsground.
Waratah-Mayfield (0-6) are hoping to open their 2022-23 account while travellers Cardiff-Boolaroo (237) are striving for a fourth consecutive win.
LADDER: Wallsend 51, Wests 49, Stockton 47, City 40, Merewether 32, University 32, Belmont 27, Charlestown 27, Cardiff-Boolaroo 26, Hamilton-Wickham 23, Toronto 23, Waratah-Mayfield 12.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
