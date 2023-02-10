Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Reigning champions Stockton determined to defend against Merewether at Townson Oval

February 10 2023 - 3:30pm
Stockton's Jake Hainsworth. Picture by Peter Lorimer

STOCKTON captain Nick Foster has his sights set on early wickets at Townson Oval on Saturday as the reigning champions look to defend 157 and avoid back-to-back losses.

