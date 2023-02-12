Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Wests leapfrog into first spot after outright victory, University's rollercoaster day out

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
February 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WESTS jumped to the top of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder courtesy of an outright win while University managed to set-up a virtual semi with City in the race for fourth spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.