WESTS jumped to the top of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder courtesy of an outright win while University managed to set-up a virtual semi with City in the race for fourth spot.
Aaron Wivell (114) and Robert Lankester (99) picked up where they left off last weekend before captain Brad Aldous (4-23) took the first four wickets as the Rosellas secured maximum points against Toronto at Harker Oval on Saturday.
Resuming day two just 70 runs behind with nine wickets in hand, centurion Wivell and Lankester took Wests past Toronto's 156 during a 193-run partnership.
The Rosellas declared at 4-226, when English import Lankester was dismissed one short of a ton, before skittling the visitors for just 84 in their second innings.
Wests all-rounder Joseph Price (16 not out) scored the required runs off his own bat inside three overs with a session still to play on day two of the round-11 encounter.
The Rosellas now move to 59 points, two clear of Wallsend (57) and six in front of Stockton (53) with two rounds left in the regular season.
Wallsend and Stockton both recorded first-innings victories on Saturday, accounting for Belmont and Merewether respectively.
The Tigers slipped down a rung from first despite a dominant display at Cahill Oval, rolling Belmont for 65 and having them 4-139 in their second dig.
The Seagulls stayed in third position, Adrian Chad's 6-27 from 25 overs helping keep Merewether 27 away at Townson Oval. The Lions were all out for 130.
Fifth-placed University (38) host fourth-placed City (46) next round, following a rollercoaster day at Passmore Oval.
The Sea Dragons, starting at 7-109, were an agonising two runs shy of Hamilton-Wickham's 124 but turned the game around by dismissing the hosts for 109 and finishing 1-114.
A reverse outright sees Uni get six competition points and Hamwicks collect four.
City beat Charlestown by 143 runs at No.1 Sportsground. The visitors made 168 in reply to 311.
In the remaining fixture, Cardiff-Boolaroo continued their mid-season rise up the rankings with a fourth straight success while Waratah-Mayfield are yet to open their account.
CBs defended 237 at Waratah Oval despite a hundred to opposition captain Josh Claridge (107), who was run out for the last wicket. The hosts scored 217.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.