Kosta Grozos stars as Newcastle Jets sink Melbourne Victory in A-League

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 12 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Jets midfielder Kosta Grozos, who came into the starting side as a late replacement for injured Reno Piscopo, scored the winner against Melbourne Victory at McDonald Joanes Stadium on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

Late starter Kosta Grozos scored his first A-League goal to secure Newcastle's 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory in hot and windy conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

