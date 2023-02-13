Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Kathleen Folbigg: Inquiry over deaths of four children resumes

By Jack Gramenz
Updated February 13 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing her children is about to resume. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

An inquiry into the convictions of Kathleen Folbigg over the deaths of her four children will resume to examine scientific evidence and the diaries that played a role in her initial conviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.