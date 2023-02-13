Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Jets coach Gary van Egmond looking for players to fill out ALW roster

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith has played her last match for Newcastle this A-League Women's season. Picture by Marina Neil

Gary van Egmond hopes to bolster his roster during a two-week break between games as the Newcastle Jets look to finish as high up the A-League Women's ladder as possible and build towards next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.