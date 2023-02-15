Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Justin Kane Millington, accused of abusing women he met on Tinder, at least 'reckless' about consent, prosecutor tells Newcastle District Court

By Nick Bielby
Updated February 15 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse, where Justin Kane Millington has been on trial for allegedly abusing two women he met on Tinder. File picture

A Central Coast man accused of abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder either knew they did not consent to his sexual acts, or he was at least reckless about whether they were consenting, according to the prosecution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.