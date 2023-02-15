A Central Coast man accused of abusing two women he met on the dating app Tinder either knew they did not consent to his sexual acts, or he was at least reckless about whether they were consenting, according to the prosecution.
But the defence barrister for Justin Kane Millington - the 49-year-old on trial in Newcastle District Court - said his client believed the women were willing participants.
Mr Millington has denied five counts of sexual assault and one charge of inciting sexual touching related to the alleged rape of a woman in bushland near the Fernleigh Track in 2020.
The court heard that Mr Millington also allegedly performed oral sex on the woman and told her to manually stimulate his genitals - which she did.
Four counts of sexual touching without consent relate to the alleged abuse of another woman in 2021, during which he allegedly pulled her onto his lap and touched her genitals and breast, among other places.
Crown prosecutor Kristy Mulley told the court in her closing remarks on Wednesday that Mr Millington was at least "reckless" about whether each of the women were consenting, and the prosecution case that both told him to stop and struggled against him indicated he knew they did not agree to the sexual activity.
"At no stage did [the first woman] suddenly start to consent," Ms Mulley said. "Her lack of consent continued throughout. The accused had knowledge, or at least was reckless as to whether she was consenting or not."
Ms Mulley said Mr Millington had "no reasonable grounds" for believing the second woman had consented.
Defence barrister Bill Hussey said both women lied about what had happened.
He said Mr Millington believed the women had met with him and engaged in the sexual activity willingly.
Mr Hussey said it was a "reasonable possibility" that the charges had arisen because of "misunderstandings".
The trial continues.
