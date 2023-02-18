Newcastle Herald
We Are Singleton: Portrait of a Town project captures daily lives

By Jo Cooper
February 19 2023 - 5:30am
Vahid Roser (right), is the man behind the Bulga Beats Festival, and an 8th generation local, by day he works at the local school as a teacher's aide. Mark McAlpin Roser (left), is a 7th generation descendent of one of Bulga's first European settlers William Glass McAlpin. He and his wife bought back some of the old family land and hand-built a sustainable off-grid home. Picture by Edwina Richards

Vahid Roser is an eighth-generation local, but he is frequently asked where he's from. To Roser, that is a multi-layered, and considerate question.

