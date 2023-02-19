Jets handle delays to move closer to finals

NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas praised the resolve and resilience of the Jets after they overcame two long delays and almost cyclonic conditions to beat Macarthur FC 1-0.
In all, it took four hours for the Jets to earn three points thanks to a Trent Buhagiar strike.
It was another challenge in a challenging season for the Jets.
"From my point of view, it was an opportunity to test the resolve and resilience of our group. They are standing up evey time," Papas said.
"We are showing a lot of qualities which are important at the moment - but I think we can play better."
The win moved the Jets to 24 points, outside the top six on goal difference. They host Western United on Saturday and play three of the next four games at home before the international break.
"It is still really tight," Papas said. "You look at Melbourne Victory's win over City on Saturday - the bottom team beating the top. That tells you everything.
"Whatever happens in the remainder of the season, there is not going to be a game you can pencil in as a win. You have to earn every win.
"We want to keep accumulating them now. We don't want to get to the last point of the season after the international break and have to win all our games.
"It is important that we stay focused, don't get complacent and we keep getting wins and improve our performances along the way."
The clash with the Bulls was initially put back for an hour due to heat. The Jets took the lead in the eighth minute when Buhagiar latched onto a failed clearance from Jonathan Aspropotamitis and beat keeper Philip Kurto at the near post.
The visitors were in control when the heavens opened in the 10th minute before play was halted five minutes later due to lightning.
It was another 95 minutes before the game resumed. Play progressed for 12 minutes before referee Stephen Lucas pulled the match up for a second time due to more lightning.
After much debate, match commissioner Rachelle Arranz set a restart time of 8.35pm. After kicking off at 6pm, referee Lucas finally blew full-time at 10pm.
The Jets had to defend for large periods in the second half, but they were well organised and absorbed pressure.
"The most important thing is the welfare of players and spectators," Papas said. "As long as the boxes were ticked on player safety. Once that was covered, we wanted to continue.
"We were saying that we would go as long into the night as we had to.
"In Japan at Kagoshima, I had the exact same scenario and the game finished four and a half hours later.
"I looked at it as a great challenge. We have been confronted with so many different challenges this season. What we had to do in Adelaide in the heat, what we had to go through in Perth.
"Overall, it was an important three points for this group. I think it shows a lot of growth from a mentality point of view to keep a clean sheet and continue what we are doing."
