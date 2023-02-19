Newcastle Herald
Jets handle delays to move closer to finals

By James Gardiner
Updated February 19 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Jets celebrate after Trent Buhagiar scored what proved the match-winner against Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

NEWCASTLE coach Arthur Papas praised the resolve and resilience of the Jets after they overcame two long delays and almost cyclonic conditions to beat Macarthur FC 1-0.

