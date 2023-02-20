Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Delays with the Hunter Power Project at Kurri are contributing to an increased risk of power shortages following closure of Liddell

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 21 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Power Project delays may cause blackouts

Delays with the construction of the Hunter Power Project at Kurri have heightened the risk of potential lapses in a reliable power supply following the closure of Liddell next month, Australia's energy market operator has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.