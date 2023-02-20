Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights legend Kurt Gidley backs Kalyn Ponga to excel in his new pivotal role

By Robert Dillon
February 20 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga
Kurt Gidley regularly switched between fullback and five-eighth.

KNIGHTS champion Kurt Gidley has no doubt Kalyn Ponga will excel in his new role as five-eighth but believes the evolution will be a gradual process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.