Upper Hunter secures grants to support artist residences to coincide with the closure of Liddell Power Station

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
February 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Upper Hunter artists funded to capture the spirit of Liddell

ARTS Upper Hunter has secured more than $153,000 to support artworks that capture Liddell Power Station's significance to the region's communities.

