Upper Hunter artists funded to capture the spirit of Liddell

ARTS Upper Hunter has secured more than $153,000 to support artworks that capture Liddell Power Station's significance to the region's communities.
The state government Stronger Country Communities funding will support 12 creative residences at the Liddell site during its transformation into a clean energy hub in coming years.
"Arts Upper Hunter and power station owner AGL have been working on a project to coincide with the closure of Liddell but the success of the Stronger Country Communities application will now strengthen the legacy of this powerhouse which has supplied electricity to NSW homes and businesses for over 50 years," Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell, who announced the funding with Arts Minister Ben Franklin on Tuesday, said.
In addition to supporting artist residencies, the Liddell WORKS program will also engage with the AGL Liddell workforce for contributions, including a video photobooth, to record reminiscences of the power station.
"Projects like this arts program build on the 20 other projects to be delivered across the Upper Hunter electorate with the almost $5.2 million received under SCCF round five," Mr Layzell said.
In the past five years the Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every local government area in regional NSW.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through art, sport or community events," Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said .
"It's the little things that make a big difference to the way we all work, live, play and do business."
The Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the state government's $3.3 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is designed to support growing regional centres, activate local economies and improve services and community infrastructure in the regions.
The power station is scheduled to shut down in late April.
The remainder of the year will be spent decommissioning the site before one of the state's largest industrial demolition projects gets underway in early 2024.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald's upgraded news app here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.