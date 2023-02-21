CASH bonuses for public school teachers who pursue extra accreditation won't fix the problem of staff shortages, says the NSW Teachers Federation.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell announced this week a $4000 bonus for teachers who gain national Highly Accomplished and Lead Teacher (HALT) accreditation, which recognises highly effective, innovative and exemplary teaching practice and allows teachers to reach salaries of up to $120,000.
"We want to make it as easy as possible for our best teachers to be recognised and remunerated for their impact," Ms Mitchell said.
"There are already 310 HALTs in NSW, but we have an ambitious goal to increase the number to at least 2500 by 2025.
"I am thrilled that we are on track to meet this target, with almost 600 new teachers signing up since we streamlined the process last year."
Ms Mitchell said the $4000 incentive was in addition to a $7000 pay rise, which will come into effect immediately after the teacher finalises their HALT accreditation.
She said HALT-accredited teachers will form a talent pool for potential selection in the Rewarding Excellence in Teaching pathway, "which will offer our best teachers salaries of up to $152,000 to keep them in the classroom".
Federation regional organiser Jack Galvin Waight said the Rewarding Excellence in Teaching package was "another distraction from a government that has run out of ideas".
"A pay rise in 2024 to 200 people with 600 more being 'rewarded' over the next four years while 99 per cent of the profession receives a cut will do next to nothing to fix the shortages that are crippling our schools in the Hunter," Mr Galvin Waight said.
"The latest Buchanan paper and the Peetz report points out that in real terms, teachers are earning the same as they were a decade ago.
"This won't fix the shortages and offers no solution to the problems we're facing.
"Resignations are outstripping retirements and students are forced to learn by themselves or with minimal supervision."
Mr Galvin Waight said the situation was "particularly dire" in the Upper Hunter.
"At Muswellbrook High there are eight permanent teacher vacancies at the school and a staggering 221 lessons a fortnight being taught by teachers outside their area of qualification and expertise," he said.
"The situation is similar at Merriwa Central School with five permanent teacher vacancies and staff unable to undertake professional learning because there is no one to replace them.
"At Singleton High School when the education minister and local MP David Layzell visited the school, the teachers walked out. Enough with the distractions.
"Our teachers are burning out while our students are missing out."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting.
