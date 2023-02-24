Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

When it comes to economics, it's hard to work out who's going round the bend and who's going over the cliff, writes Simon Walker.

By Simon Walker
February 25 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crystal clear

There's an old joke that economists were invented to make astrologers look good.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.