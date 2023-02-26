Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

With balloons and other aerial objects being shot from the sky, what do we know after almost 80 years of Ufology?

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
February 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The UFO world is full of strange stories, and the world's military and intelligence agencies treat it far more seriously than they have let on - at least until recently. The CARET controversy - and the 'dragonfly' craft pictured here - is just one story among many.

A FEW weeks back, Australian Community Media columnist Garry Linnell wrote about what he said was his departure from the ranks of "true believers" about UFOs - or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), to use the official US government designation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.