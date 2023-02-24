Newcastle Herald
Former NSW minister Ian Macdonald's Hunter Valley mining call 'betrayed' the people of NSW

By Joanna Guelas
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
Ian Macdonald was "entrusted with a very high level of public confidence and he betrayed that".

Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald betrayed the state when he granted a Hunter Valley coal exploration licence without a competitive tender, a court has been told.

