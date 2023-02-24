Newcastle Herald
Kathleen Folbigg inquiry: Stephen Cordner grilled over report 'bias'

By Sam McKeith
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 11:16am
Forensic Pathologist Stephen Cordner explained his report during the inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg. (Stefan Postles/AAP PHOTOS)

A psychiatrist testifying at an inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions says it is noteworthy that the serial killer never asked in her diaries: "why are my children dying?"

