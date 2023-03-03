Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Stockton whistleblower Rebecca Connor renews calls for proper investigation into corruption claims and her dismissaL

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
March 4 2023 - 5:00am
Rebecca Connor at her home in Stockton is disappointed with the heavily redacted contents of a NSW Ombudsman's report which was five years in the making and is calling for accountability. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE biggest threat to the Maitland mining titles office when Rebecca Connor started working there in 2016 was fire, or flood, the Stockton professional says.

