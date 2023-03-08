Newcastle Herald
Weston's Criterion Hotel sold to Central Coast publican

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:40pm, first published March 8 2023 - 3:00pm
WESTON'S Criterion Hotel in the Hunter region has sold to a Central Coast-based publican.

