Supercars drivers Thomas Randle, Brodie Kostecki and James Golding climbed to the Fort Scratchley headland Wednesday afternoon to take in the city's street track before the Newcastle 500 sets off from Friday.
The 2.6-kilometre track begins on Wharf Road before tearing up Watt Street and on top Shortland Esplanade, hugging the coastline to the right-hand Turn 8 onto Scott Street and Turn 9 onto sweeping Nobbys Road leading into the unique Newcastle hairpin.
Veteran driver James Courtney, who was expected at Wednesday's Fort Scratchley visit but ultimately couldn't attend, and Randle have already unveiled their Gen3 Ford Mustangs for this weekend's race, setting off what Supercars have described as an "historic" next-generation grudge match against the likes of Randle and Kostecki's new Camaros, which replace the former Holden cars in this year's series.
The track construction, meanwhile, has caused traffic chaos in the city's CBD over recent days, with reports of delays up to two hours at the weekend. Police have urged drivers to avoid the precinct as traffic remains slow as the race weekend closes in.
Residents have described this year's preparations as "chaotic" and the worst yet for the series, as Supercars insists it is "committed to ensuring that our event is conducted in a safe and responsible manner".
Nobbys Beach was all-but abandoned Wednesday afternoon on a clear and baking 30-degree day and surf between 3- and 4ft.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
