Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Simon Walker joins chorus of approval for new musicals

March 11 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Max Mason-Hubers

We saw a Broadway musical recently and were blown away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.