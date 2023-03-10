JETS coach Arthur Papas joked that he threatened to chop a leg off Beka Mikeltadze to convince the fiercely driven striker to rest a groin issue and miss the trip to Wellington last round.
Papas is hoping the Georgian - and the Jets - benefit, starting with the blockbuster against a high-flying Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Mikeltadze is the Jets' leading goal-scorer with five.
They missed his predator instincts up front in the 2-1 loss to the Phoenix - a match in which the visitors fired 19 shots on goal.
There is more to Mikeltadze's game than goals. He has two assists and is constantly bringing other players into the game, taking defenders away, opening up channels and has been directly involved in four of the Jets' past five goals at Turton Road.
"That is the impact he has," Papas said. "If he is not scoring them, he is creating them. That is something that he brings to the team. That is very important and something we value. Having him back in the fold is critical.
"We almost had to chop his leg off to tell him he wasn't playing [against Wellington].
"It is tendonitis that he has got, it is not muscular.
"To be able to get that inflammation down a little bit, it will give him a good run into the finals."
The seventh-placed Jets (24 points) can take a major step towards the top six with a win over Adelaide, who are third on 31 points and unbeaten in eight games.
"We are getting to the point in the season where points are pivotal," Papas said. "It is important for us to get three points on Saturday. If we don't against Adelaide that will push them too far away from us to catch them.
"The games are getting fewer and the gap can't get any wider. It is important that we put on a good performance. We did put on a good performance last week and didn't come away with points though, and we need to get points.
The games are getting fewer and the gap can't get any wider.- ARTHUR PAPAS
"Adelaide are doing really well and had a big win [over leaders Melbourne City] last week. They are a good team, with lots of talent.
"They have some key players who are really effective in the front third. They don't need a lot of chances to score their goals. We are going to have to defend at our best.
"In saying that, they are coming here and we need to impose our game on them."
A good start will be paramount for the home side.
The Jets have scored first in eight games and in those they have gone on to win seven and share the points once.
"Starts are critical," said, Papas who was voted by A-League fans as the manager of the month for February.
"We try to train at the top intensity from the beginning of a session. That hopefully allows us to play that way from the start of a game as well.
"If you go back to the Western United game (3-1 loss), 40 seconds in we created a really great chance but didn't score. You have to be able to execute in those moments."
Adelaide coach Carl Veart is expecting the Jets to throw everything at the visitors.
"They play some good football and they're a little bit inconsistent at the moment, but their season's getting close to being on the line for them," Veart said on the Keepup website.
"So they're going to come at us with everything they've got because if they lose this week it could put them out of the six [by] a fair way.
"For us it's important that we recognise that and be aware that the start of the game could be quite a high-paced game."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.