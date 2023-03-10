Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze primed for big return against Adelaide United

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
March 10 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze (left) will return from a groin injury against Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS coach Arthur Papas joked that he threatened to chop a leg off Beka Mikeltadze to convince the fiercely driven striker to rest a groin issue and miss the trip to Wellington last round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.